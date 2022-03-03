FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the SEC once again highlighted a Community Service Team for men’s basketball for the 2021-22 season.

JD Notae has been selected to represent the University of Arkansas on this year’s squad. According to a press release, Notae spent time volunteering at the Samaritan Community Center, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit providing food and other resources to families living in need.

He has also volunteered at the Potter’s House Community Engagement Event and written “Grateful Razorbacks” letters to donors. Notae participated in RazorCall with Sequoyah Elementary in Russellville, Ark. and has also volunteered at the Springdale Community Center.

Notae, a 6’2″ senior, was named the SEC and ESPN National Player of the Week after Arkansas’ victory over Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena. The #14/#15 Razorbacks are tied for 2nd place in the SEC and conclude the regular season with a game against the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on March 5.