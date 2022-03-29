FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback Stanley Umude will be in New Orleans during Final Four weekend to play in the Reese’s College All-Star Game, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today.

The All-Star Game will be played on Friday, April 1 at 3:30 p.m. at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game is part of Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday, which is open to the public and free to attend.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. Umude is the ninth Razorback to play in the NABC All-Star Game and the first since 1993 (Darrell Hawkins).

Others to play in the game include Sidney Moncrief (1979), Scott Hastings (1982), Darrell Walker (1983), Alvin Robertson (1984), Andrew Lang (1988), Ron Huery (1991) and Lee Mayberry (1992).

Umude averaged 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in helping the Razorbacks reach the NCAA Elite 8. Thanks to ranking ninth in the NCAA in scoring last season (21.6 ppg at South Dakota State), Umude ends his collegiate career with 1,960 points and is one of 18 active NCAA Division I players to have at least 1,500 points and 600 rebounds, ending with 720 boards.

In his first NCAA Tournament game vs. Vermont, Umude led the team with 21 points, tied his season-high with nine rebounds and became the first Razorback to play 40 minutes in an NCAA tournament game and have zero turnovers. He scored in double figures 20 times this season, including 16 times after SEC play began.

Umude made the Department’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.49 GPA) for Fall 2021 and is a member of the Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council. He graduated from South Dakota in the spring of 2021 with a Bachelor of General Studies degree and was pursuing a second undergraduate degree at Arkansas in arts & sciences.

He will play on the West team in the game, coached by Missouri’s Dennis Gates. His teammates will include players from Kentucky, Vermont, and Michigan State, among others. More information about the game is available here.