HOGS WIN! Arkansas defeats Penn State in the Outback Bowl 24-10

The start of 2022 went off with a bang for Arkansas as the Razorbacks 24-10.

Arkansas and Penn State traded interceptions at the beginning of the 1st quarter, but then the Hogs found the endzone first on a 3 yard run by Florida native Raheem “Rocket” Sanders.

Penn State answered with a touchdown and a field goal in the second half to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.

The Razorbacks went straight to the run game to open up the 3rd quarter. A 7 play, 75 yard drive, all on the ground, gave the Hogs a 14-10 lead.

Kicker Cam Little extended his field goals for the season to 20-24 with a 36-yard FG to make it 17-10.

Rocket Sanders found the endzone once again to extend the Hogs lead 24-10.

The Hogs end their season with a 9-4 record. The first nine win season since 2011.