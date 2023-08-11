FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The HogTown at Maple Street concert series returns for the 2023 Razorback Football season.

According to a news release from the University of Arkansas, HogTown is the “pre-game party destination for Razorback fans of all ages” and happens every home game outside of Razorback Stadium. The free event starts four hours before kickoff and features live music, food, games, and more.

Here are the artists that will be playing on gamedays at HogTown:

Sept. 9 — The Cole Birmingham Band

Sept. 16 — Abbey Pierce and the Sinners

Oct. 21 — The Powell Brothers

Nov. 11 — The Juice

Nov. 18 — Machine Gun Symphony

Nov. 24 — Travis Kidd Band

More information on HogTown can be found here.