FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The HogTown at Maple Street concert series returns for the 2023 Razorback Football season.
According to a news release from the University of Arkansas, HogTown is the “pre-game party destination for Razorback fans of all ages” and happens every home game outside of Razorback Stadium. The free event starts four hours before kickoff and features live music, food, games, and more.
Here are the artists that will be playing on gamedays at HogTown:
Sept. 9 — The Cole Birmingham Band
Sept. 16 — Abbey Pierce and the Sinners
Oct. 21 — The Powell Brothers
Nov. 11 — The Juice
Nov. 18 — Machine Gun Symphony
Nov. 24 — Travis Kidd Band
More information on HogTown can be found here.