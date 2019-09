FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The new pre-game Razorback street festival will force a Fayetteville road closure on Friday.

The HogTown Street Festival begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday with live music, a beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of Razorback fan-friendly events for the family.

All four lanes of Maple Street will be closed, starting on Friday at 7 p.m.

The street will be closed between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive until halftime of the Arkansas vs. San Jose State game.