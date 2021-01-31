Delay with PUA checks causing stress for Arkansans

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo, job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb. A second round of relief is poised to affect the finances of millions of Americans as soon as the end of this year. The $900 billion package includes $600 one-time checks for those earning under $75,000 — half of what people received from the original pandemic relief package, known as the CARES Act. For unemployed Americans, $300 of supplemental unemployment insurance will top other unemployment benefits for 11 weeks. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Secretary of Commerce, Mike Preston, said more Pandemic Unemployment Assistance checks will be going out in 2021, but, not without jumping through a few hoops.

The PUA program has been extended to March of 2021 thanks to CARES Act money from the federal government. However, until that system gets redone as directed by the Department of Labor, people, like Susan Silmer, will be going weeks without their checks.

“Last year it helped me and it helped me from losing my business,” Silmer said.

Silmer owns a dog boarding company but, due to the pandemic, her income has dropped dramatically, making her eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

“I’ve gone through savings, I’ve borrowed money from friends, and it’s just really hard,” Silmer said. “If I didn’t have social security I would have lost my house.”

Preston said when the program was extended in December, the Department of Labor put new regulations in place, causing the Department of Commerce to have to update the system, with up to 40 changes,



“A lot of that is more identification verification,” Preston said. “We had a lot of issues with fraud with the first go around with PUA and they wanted to be able to address some of that upfront.”

This means people, like Silmer, are not receiving their PUA checks right now and have not since the program was extended in December.



“I’m not even this month, and probably next month, going to make enough to cover my electricity and my telephone bills.”

Preston said the Department of Commerce is working around the clock to get this system back up and running so they can start paying out these PUA claims as soon as mid-February.