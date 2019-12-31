Holiday celebrations can be dangerous for animals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Animal Services encourage you to keep tabs on your pets and their health.

Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz recommends cleaning up decorations thoroughly and resisting the urge to share holiday food with your furry friends.

“Bones are a big thing too that can cause a lot of issues that people don’t realize. So definitely check with your vet to see what they recommend if you want to give something like a bone and see what kinds they recommend and what size,” said Lentz.

If your pet is anxious or stressed, Lentz recommends creating a safe place for them whether that’s in a pet crate or a room.