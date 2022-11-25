Bentonville lit up its square with 35 miles of lights tonight (Rebecca Brown).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or just appreciating the holiday cheer, KNWA/FOX24 will keep you informed about upcoming holiday events.

A continuously updated list of notable events can be found below:

23rd annual Holiday Express Opening Night at Creekmore Park – Fort Smith Nov. 28

Opening night is November 28 at 5:30 p.m. Lighting ceremony with The Grinch at the train depot for pictures



Bentonville Christmas Parade Dec. 10

Downtown Bentonville’s Lighting of the Square

More than 35 miles of Christmas lights cover the Downtown area

Ice Rink at Lawrence Plaza $7 for 45 minutes The rink will be up from Nov. 19 to Feb. 12



Santa at the Walmart Museum

Santa will be outside the 5&10 by Santa’s sleigh the following day:

Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 15, 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Fayetteville’s Lights of the Ozarks

Lights of the Ozarks continues to illuminate the Fayetteville square each evening from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. through January 1, 2023.

Along with the display of lights, there is a selection of seasonal activities, holiday music, winter treats, hot cocoa and vendors on the Downtown Square each night during Lights of the Ozarks.

Walton Arts Center presents ‘Million Dollar Quartet Christmas‘

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” brings the homecoming of four music legends Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley with performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart-toppers with a rock ‘n’ roll twist.

Tickets normally range from $32 to $62.

The Black Friday sale lasts until Nov. 28. During that time, tickets will be $25 plus applicable fees.

Tickets are available online at waltonartscenter.org by visiting the box office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walton Arts Center presents Winter Nights