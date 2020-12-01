Holiday Market at NWA Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crafters, home based businesses, and unique vendors are set to open December 4 – 6, 2020 in the main concourses of Northwest Arkansas Mall, Fayetteville to kick start their brands and specialty products and provide unique Christmas gifts to our local community.

Home based and small business owners are keeping their businesses open and want to let the Northwest Arkansas Area know that they are still open by bringing their unique products to NWA Mall for Three days only. While they have struggled through the early part of the year, they were still able to produce products and want to offer them for sell just in time for the new school year. The event features many handmade items, home grown products, and other unique and specialty items.

Home based businesses are the core of business growth in our area. This opportunity allows small businesses and self-employed persons, to get their products in front of large audience and promote their brands and products during the Christmas Holiday season.

The vendors and their products will be open all mall hours from Friday thru Sunday, December 4 – 6, 2020 at NWA Mall Fayetteville, Arkansas.