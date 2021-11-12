Holiday Season on the Bentonville Square begins on Saturday, November 20

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Bentonville Inc., announced that the annual Lighting of the Square celebration will take place on Saturday, November 20.

A release from the city stated that Mayor Stephanie Orman will flip the switch, illuminating the Bentonville Square with 35 miles of lights. In the center of the fountain is a 22 foot animated Christmas tree with lights synched to music until 11 p.m. nightly.

The city noted that a team of 24 maintenance employees from Bentonville Parks and Recreation, along with temporary staff, dedicated approximately 3,100 hours of labor to create the holiday setting.

Event festivities on November 20 begin with the opening of The Rink at Lawrence Plaza at 12:00 p.m. Food trucks open and entertainment starts at 4:00 p.m. on the Bentonville Square.

The ceremonial lighting is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., followed by an exhibition skate show presented by the Arkansas Figure Skating Association at The Rink.

The 2021-2022 ice skating season, sponsored by Conagra, extends through February 13. Tickets can be purchased online for any open session.

For daily schedules and operating hours, visit playbentonville.com.

The $7 entrance fee covers skate rental and 45 minutes on the ice. Both group and private lessons are available during designated times on Mondays and Saturdays in December and January.

The Santa House will be open 24/7 at Lawrence Plaza. Children are encouraged to write a letter to Santa Claus for elves to deliver. To receive a special reply before Christmas, each letter should include a return address and be turned in to the “Letters to Santa House” between November 20 and December 5.

To learn more about Bentonville Parks and Recreation, please visit playbentonville.com, or call 479-464-7275.