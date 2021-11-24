Holiday travel ramps up at XNA

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people are expected to travel through the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) for the holiday season.

Thanksgiving 2021 is expected to be the biggest holiday travel season since the pandemic began. About 20 million people are expected to travel through airports for Thanksgiving, according to TSA.

XNA spokesperson, Alex English, said the airport is prepared for a high passenger volume load for the holidays. English encourages people to arrive early, check your flight status and bring your mask.

KNWA/FOX 24 talked to travelers who said they didn’t have any issues flying Wednesday and that wait times at other airports and XNA were not long.

Sheena Freeman flew back home to XNA from Florida and said she had practically no wait time to get on her plane.

“Actually, it was really good we were late coming in, so we were running through the airport and they let us load our bags right on up and no problems, no issues anywhere,” Freeman said.

Freeman and other travelers said their flights were fully booked or overbooked coming to XNA.

