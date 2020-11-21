Holidaze pop-up bar celebrates season opening at Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Holidaze pop-up bar kicked off its first night at its new location, the Walton Arts Center.

The Christmas themed bar features vintage holiday decorations as well as fun themed drinks that all benefit a great cause.

The pop-up bar also provides much-needed employment for our hospitailty workers who has also been hard hit during the pandemic.

One of the founders of Holidaze, Hannah Withers, said the pop-up bar is a way to give back to the community, especially during these times.

“I think that everybody is ready to end this year with a little bit of cheer. I think that it’s been a hard year for a lot of people. There are a lot of people that find it’s a great way to give back to some hospitality workers,” Withers said.

The bar is open until New Year’s Eve.

