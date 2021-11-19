Holidaze pop-up bars opening in two Fayetteville locations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Holidaze, the holiday pop-up bar, is opening on November 18 in two locations: Walton Arts Center (for all ages) and 101 N. Block Avenue (21 and up).

The holiday-themed pop-up bar created by Hannah Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine’s Tap Room, along with Richard Gathright and Cjay Crespo, is adding a new 21 and up Holidaze at 101 N. Block Avenue in the former Ozark Cleaners.

Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Sudduth Garden Room and Bradberry Amphitheater and Rose Garden will again host an indoor/outdoor Holidaze for all ages.

Each location will be a unique experience with different cocktail menus according to a press release. Both Holidaze locations will open on Friday, November 19, and in addition to open seating, both offer to-go drinks in accordance with Fayetteville’s Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Holidaze at Walton Arts Center will be open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. daily through December 23, closing only on November 25 for Thanksgiving Day.

Proceeds support Walton Arts Center’s education programming, and all ages are welcome at this location. For more details visit waltonartscenter.org.

Holidaze on Block will be open from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. daily through New Year’s Eve, closing only on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Proceeds support Washington Country Children’s Safety Center, Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance and NWA Equality.