Home Instead Senior Care hosting virtual career fair

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Home Instead Senior Care and myCNAjobs is hosting a virtual job fair today.

The companies will be recruiting multiple Caregivers, CNAs, PCAs, Live Ins and HHAs to fill a variety of roles throughout Bella Vista, Bentonville, Rogers, Lowell, Springdale, and Fayetteville areas. 

You can attend the video-based hiring event by visiting the website here. 

During the event, you’ll learn more about benefits, the company, and openings.

The event will last about an hour and they would like to know your background and what you’re looking for in a career.

Positions

  • Caregivers – No Certification Required
  • Certified Nursing Assistants / CNAs
  • Home Health Aides / HHAs
  • Personal Care Assistant / PCAs
  • Live Ins

