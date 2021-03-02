Home sales in NWA on the rise

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Home sales in Northwest Arkansas have hit new highs according to Arvest Bank.

There were more than 57,000 homes sold in Washington and Benton counties in the second half of 2020, an increase of almost 17% from the second half of 2019.

More than a quarter of those homes that were sold were new constructions.

The average home price has increased to new highs as well — to more than 293,000 in Benton County, and just under 269,000 in Washington County — both increases of more than 10%.

