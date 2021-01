FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A home school teacher will spend only a few months behind bars after admitting to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Today a judge sentenced the 54-year-old Alisa Andrews to four months in jail and 10 years of probation after a 17-year-old girl told police she and Andrews were having a sexual relationship.

Andrews has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.