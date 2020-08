SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Main Street Siloam Springs Board of Directors will not host the 2020 Homegrown Festival.

The event has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

The festival was originally scheduled for October 3, but the 2021 date has not been released.

Visitors can shop and eat downtown on September 10 during Girls Night Out.

Stores will be open for extended hours in the evening until 8 p.m. with accommodations for safe shopping.

