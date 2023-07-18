BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Russellville man thought he had made an agreement with a Bentonville mom to have sex with her 10-year-old daughter. Instead, he was arrested.

On June 29, Nicolas Miller, 31, was met by Homeland Security Investigations and other state and local law enforcement agencies.

He was arrested for internet stalking of a child and conspiracy to commit rape.

An affidavit says that Miller engaged in an online conversation with who he believed was a mother of two minor children where he facilitated a meeting for a sexual encounter with a ten-year-old female.

The user was actually a detective, posing as a mother for a sting.

During an interview with police, Miller said that he was acting as a “hero” and was not actually going to have sex with the minor.

The affidavit says that, prior to his arrival, Miller purchased condoms and lubrication.

Miller’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 7 in Benton County.