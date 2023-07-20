FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rising heat is leading to an increase of clients for the 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville, that increase in clients has greatly decreased their supplies.

7hills typically serves 50 to 60 people on a given day but when the forecast calls for extreme heat, that number goes up by more than 150 people daily.

Case manager for 7hills, Glyn Holdan, says more people need help.

“Recently we’ve had well over a hundred people a day, especially in the morning time at 830 when we open and sign everybody in. At that time, we see about between then and 10:00, about over a hundred people show up, ” said Holdan.

With so many people coming in to seek help, 7hills is having a hard time keeping its freezer stocked. Joel Bernal is a volunteer who faced hard times in the past. Now he helps people in the cooling station, many of those people are seniors.

“It’s the humidity and the heat. A lot of the older folks can’t take it. And, you know, I’ve seen a lot of them get real, real sick. And so I feel that it’s probably a top priority for 7-Hills to take care and help people with that,” said Bernal.

Bernal says he feels what’s more important is keeping everyone hydrated and cooled down.

The cooling station is in need of bottled water, cool rags, and especially ice. But Holdan says all donations are appreciated.