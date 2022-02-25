FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the winter storm hit Northwest Arkansas, a homeless couple died overnight on Wednesday at Walker Park in Fayetteville.

The Washington County Coroner said it is likely that Amanda and Ray Topf froze to death, although the cause is still being determined. The homeless community is devastated by this loss.

Bradley Clyne with Every Soul Matters Ministry said he became friends with the couple over the years of helping the homeless community in the park.

“They were the kind and hardest people,” said Clyne. “They were like the mom and dad or the grandparents to the homeless community. They looked out for the newcomers. They looked out for the people passing through.”

The Topf’s were most known for their love story. They both were experiencing homelessness and recently decided to get married.

A couple of local ministries helped them get the official documents and even made them a cake.

“They were one of the most personal people one of the most nicest people we just got to know them little by little every month,” said Clyne.

Although the folks at Salvation Army and 7Hills said the love story’s tragic ending could have been avoided.

“It certainly saddens us anytime one of our neighbors passes away,” said Mike Williams, with 7Hills. “It also involves us to see what more can we do to make sure that there’s a space for anyone needing overnight shelter because there’s no excuse for someone having to stay out.”

During the colder days, the warming center at Salvation Army hosts around 100 people overnight. The center is right next to the park where the couple passed away. Josh Robinett with Northwest Arkansas Area Commander said it is a low barrier facility, meaning as long as there is no violence.

“They can stay as long as they’d like, as long as you know, things are going well,” said Robinett.

Robinett said they have had no incidents where they had to turn someone away in the past few nights.

Clyne said there are two reasons they could have been out overnight.

“There’s multiple reasons why they couldn’t have been in one,” said Clyne. “They could’ve been using. They could have been drinking. Many of them can’t get into one if there is any smell of alcohol or perception on part of the staff that they won’t let them in because of safety issues. So a lot of these warming centers have a lot of restrictions and rightfully so. I guess you have to say rightfully so. They have to do what they have to do.”

Clyne said another reason could be they wanted to get away from the crowded warming center, that they might have felt safer alone.

The Salvation Army and 7Hills said there’s a large need for warming centers, especially because they can prevent saddening stories like this one.

“We can’t fix that we can offer and we can hope, but we can’t fix what they’re going to do,” said Clyne.

There are multiple warming centers in Northwest Arkansas and the Salvation Army in Fayetteville can host people overnight.