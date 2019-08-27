Homeowner has six trees fall on property, home remains untouched

Despite the substantial amount of debris, not a single piece of his property was touched.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — People in Bella Vista are waking up to trees on top of homes and debris littering the roads after strong storms swept through Northwest Arkansas Monday night.

Dennis Manley woke up to a unique text Tuesday morning from his wife.

“She said, O.M.G God blessed us last night. It didn’t hit the house,” Manley said.

This after strong storms and winds ripped through his Bella Vista neighborhood Monday night, leaving six trees laying in his yard.

“I looked outside and saw all of the trees down and I thought, we are just blessed,” he said. “Totally blessed.”

Manley said, “The trees fell perfectly where they wouldn’t do any damage whatsoever. I have metal chairs sitting over here and it didn’t even hit the metal chairs.”

A tree limb hangs over his car, yet hasn’t fallen.

As Manley navigates through what the storm left in his backyard, he explains that after suffering a stroke, he can’t do much.

That’s where his friends come in.

“I have to sit down and just rest sometimes so I told my friends what happened, I sent them pictures and they said well, ‘we’ll be over and help you,'” he said.

To him and those friends, the space is more than just a backyard.

Manley said, “They have weddings here! So we have a wedding in two weeks. So we have to get this all cleaned up.”

The groom? In the back dragging tree limbs and doing his part to prepare for the big day.

Manley; Still in shock over what happened.

“I’ve been here four and a half years and I’ve never seen a storm like this,” he said. “I was in two tornados in Kentucky and those were bad. The winds last night were similar to one of the tornados I was in.”

After hearing of houses that were damaged more seriously, he’s eager to assist anyone in need of a helping hand.

“If that family needs help, we’re here. We’ll help ’em. That’s Bella Vista,” he said.