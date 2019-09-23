Homeowner shoots intruder in LeFlore County

ROCK ISLAND, Okla. (KNWA) — A woman shot and killed a home intruder on Sunday night in LeFlore County.

On Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m., the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a home intruder on Jenson Lane in Rock Island.

On arrival, deputies discovered the body of an unknown white male who had broken into the residence of a hearing-impaired female.

The female at the residence got a firearm and yelled at the male to get out of the house. The male advanced toward the female who shot him one time.

The male died at the scene in the kitchen area of the house.

The male was unknown to the resident and she had never seen him before. The deceased male’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The incident is still under investigation. Information will be updated when positive identification of the intruder is made.