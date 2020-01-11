Homes destroyed after storms move through Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. – According to authorities, 2 homes have been destroyed in Logan County.

According to storm damage reports from the National Weather Service, a home was destroyed in Corley. NWS reports the family was uninjured because they were in a storm shelter.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a trailer home was destroyed in Midway. At this point, we do not know anything about injures.

TAKE A LOOK: Logan County officials tell me a home used to be here on Old Military Road in Midway. The foundation is all that left. NO INJURIES. @FOX16News @KARK4News #ARStormTeam #ARWX pic.twitter.com/IcxY2RCGAl — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) January 11, 2020

TAKE A LOOK: Giant tree laying on the side of road in Midway. This is along Hwy 22 and 109 #arstormteam #arwx @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/85vjrPMCuD — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) January 11, 2020

Authorities are reporting other storm damage as well.

Trees across the roadway on Dublin Road north of Highway 197 (this is east of Scranton). The Road Department is there.

A better look at the power line down on hwy 109 In Logan County. Crews assigning the damage. #arstormteam #arwx pic.twitter.com/SPPX7Yi8X0 — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) January 11, 2020

Old Military Road and Kalamazoo Road intersection near Paris is underwater.

Old Military Road in Midway west of Highway 109 is underwater.