HomeValet to bring 24/7 contactless delivery directly to Walmart InHome customers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — HomeValet, a home delivery company, announced in a Wednesday, Jan. 12 press release its “Smart Box,” a solution for secure, contactless 24/7 delivery, will first be offered to eligible Walmart InHome customers.

The service will first be available to select participating regions this January before rolling out to wider consumer availability in early 2022, the release said.

The Smart Box offers a temperature-controlled and internet-connected outdoor receptacle to enable unattended delivery of groceries and packages directly to customers’ doorsteps.

According to the release, customers will be able to use HomeValet’s mobile app and subscription service to customize, manage, monitor, and remotely control their Smart Boxes for delivery.

“The rapidly maturing e-commerce market exposed a vital need for increased package security and food safety in supply chain “last mile” delivery to consumer homes, which HomeValet is designed to solve,” said John Simms, HomeValet Founder and CEO.

Smart Boxes are available for pre-order beginning Jan. 12 with an initial down payment of $50 to reserve. The HomeValet app, which allows control over customer deliveries, also has a payment of $15/month.

HomeValet said this move comes after a successful consumer pilot conducted with Walmart in May 2021.

Early delivery and a special introductory price will be available to select InHome customers in Florida, who will be the first to experience the delivery system.

To learn more information about the HomeValet Smart Box and when it might become available in your area, click here.