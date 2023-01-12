BETHESDA, Maryland (KNWA/KFTA) — Honda and Bissell announced recalls on Jan. 12 related to an off-highway vehicle and a vacuum respectively.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, Honda is expanding a recall of the Honda Talon 1000 ROVs.

The CPSC says the vehicle’s intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine through the intake funnel and cause sudden engine failure. The website says if this occurs, it can result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

The website says about 32,000 units were recalled in March, and that number has risen to 34,000.

According to the website, owners should stop using the vehicles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

The website says American Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

The CPSC’s website also says Bissell is recalling its cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums due to a fire hazard.

According to the website, the circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

The website says about 61,000 units have been recalled.

Owners should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact Bissell for a free battery pack replacement, according to the website.

The CPSC says owners can either take the product to a local Bissell authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized Bissell service technician to replace the existing battery pack.