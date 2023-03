FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Honor Flight Network adds 13 Arkansas counties.

The network flies veterans from around the country to Washington D.C. for a trip to see various war memorials and other sites at the capitol.

The counties being added are Benton, Washington, Carroll, Madison, Newton, Boone, Marion, Searcy, Baxter, Stone, Fulton, Izard and Sharp.

The first Honor flight of the year is on May 17 with later trips scheduled for August and October.