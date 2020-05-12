Honoring fallen FPD officer during National Police Week 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — National Police Week 2020 started today, but this year, it’s more significant than ever for the Fayetteville Police Department.

In December 2019, Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed in his patrol car outside of the police station.

“They have said goodbye to their families, to their friends, and to all of their brothers and sisters in blue. Just because they wanted to do this job to protect and to serve,” FPD Officer Natalie Eucee said.

Carr’s partner, Eucee was there that horrific night.

“I think that Stephen joined the Fayetteville Police Department and he was willing to die for each and every single one of us. And, unfortunately, that happened,” she said.

She along with seven others from the police department planned to be in Washington DC this week to honor him and all officers who died in the line of duty in 2019.

“Their names are etched into the memorial wall and so this year we were planning on seeing Stephen’s name,” she said.

That will have to wait because COVID-19 halted all police week ceremonies at the capitol.

For now, Fayetteville PD will host a virtual celebration on Friday.

“We’ll be having a video and we honor all our fallen brothers and sisters in Northwest Arkansas,” she said.

The annual United by Light candle vigil will be online on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.