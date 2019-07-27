Honoring Those Who Served: Andrea Fak

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — “I remember thinking I was going nowhere fast and how can I become an adult – or how does that look and I thought the military would be a good idea,” Andrea Fak said.

Andrea Fak says she was 18-years-old, right out of high school, when she decided to go into the Army as a medical lab specialist.

“My husband and I were at an event years ago and at the end of the event, they asked for active-duty veterans to stand up,” Fak said. “My husband (was like) stand up, stand up and I was like I don’t feel like I did much and he goes – you did more than me and ever since then I was like you know what? I did, you know I chose to serve my country.”

Fak completed her basic training in Texas at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. She says graduating from the training was one of her proudest moments. “You’re a soldier first and then I was a lab tech,” Fak said.

She says during the three years she served in the lab, she collected and analyzed specimens used for physicals. Fak says her time spent in the military as a lab tech was just the beginning of her career.

“My job, I learned it in the military but then after the military, I went back and got my Bachelors and that’s what I still do now fifteen years later,” Fak said.

Though Fak now works for Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, the passion she developed from serving first brought her back to work alongside other veterans at the VA in Fayetteville.

“To hear their stories, especially these old war vets from Vietnam and earlier – you know they get going and it’s like a loving environment type of thing,” Fak said.

And as the first in her family to serve in the military, Fak says it was a challenge she set up for herself to take on.

“You learn who you are,” Fak said. “You learn what you’re capable of and it has made me into the adult that I am now.”