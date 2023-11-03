LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The head of the Hoop Hogs is getting his very own bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Eric Musselman, the head coach of the No. 14 ranked Arkansas Razorback Men’s Basketball team.

The limited-edition bobblehead shows a celebratory Coach Muss as the Hogs enter their 2023-24 season hoping for another successful season.

“We are excited to unveil the first bobblehead of Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Coach Musselman has made his mark with the Razorbacks in recent years. If you’re an Arkansas hoops fan, this bobblehead is a must-have!”

Musselman joined the Razorbacks as head coach in April of 2019 and has a record of 95-42. Under the former NBA head coach, the Hogs have reached the Sweet Sixteen three years in a row and achieved the Elite Eight in 2021 and 2022.

Just over 2,000 bobbleheads were made, according to the company, and are listed for $35 with a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 on their website. The official Eric Musselman bobblehead is expected to ship in early December.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is an official licensee of the University of Arkansas.