ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announces Hootie & The Blowfish “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Ticket prices will range from $39.75 to $179.95. Presales start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.