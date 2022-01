FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When below-freezing temperatures hit the area, Hope Campus Homeless Shelter in Fort Smith encourages the homeless population in the River Valley to seek refuge at the shelter.

The shelter took in an extra 20 residents on January 19 to accommodate for the overwhelming need to be indoors on colder nights.

The director of Hope Campus says anyone who arrives at the shelter by 9:00 p.m. will be given a place to stay.