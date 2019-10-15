Hope inspired by tragedy: Averie’s lasting impression

"The mission of March of Dimes: fighting for life, fighting for moms, the health of moms and the health of our babies that is something I want to be apart of."

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — On the morning of June 22, 2007, Tressa Dalton was rushed to the hospital after suffering from what she called paralyzing back pain for two weeks.

It was a scary situation for the then 23-year-old, who at the time was 25 weeks pregnant. “The fear is just indescribable. The fear that just grips you,” Dalton said.

After they ran several tests, doctors determined Tressa was suffering from HELLP Syndrome. Her only cure was to deliver her daughter 15 weeks early.

“I remember looking at my stomach thinking, is there even a baby in there that can survive?,” she asked.

At 6:46 a.m. Tressa gave birth to baby Averie who weighed 15 ounces and was 11 inches long.

The new mom spent a week in the hospital, while Averie was sent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Tressa remembers how at first, she couldn’t touch her little girl who was shielded from the world in an incubator. “I felt so helpless because there wasn’t much I could do but put my hands in the portals and touch her.”

It wasn’t until Averie was two months old when Tressa was able to hold her preemie for the first time. Averie had grown to weigh close to three pounds.

“I remember holding her and she started to get kind of fussy, and I remember whispering in her ear telling her, ‘mom’s here I’ve got you, it’s okay’ and immediately she just calmed down,” Tressa continued, “that was the first time I felt like a mom.”

During Averie’s time growing and developing in the hospital, Tressa said she found comfort in the support March of Dimes provided her. “They cared. They cared about her life, they cared about really the mission of what they’re meant to do,” Tessa continued, “for the first time I felt seen. I felt like my daughter, in the environment we were in, had value.”

After 118 days in the NICU, on October 18, 2007, Averie was discharged. Family and friends lined the streets for her homecoming.

“That was the best day getting to leave the hospital with her,” Tressa remembered with a smile.

But it wasn’t home free for Tressa and her preemie. Averie had only been home for a month and nine days when Tressa’s worst nightmare came true.

“I woke up out of a dead sleep and I kind of noticed that she wasn’t moving, and I touched her and rubbed her — and she didn’t move at all and I looked down and her mouth was blue,” Tressa said.

Doctors told Tressa that Averie died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“I got physically sick and just screamed. It was unfathomable. I couldn’t believe that we had just gone through all of this and now she’s gone,” Tressa said.

Twelve years later, Tressa is a mother to two boys and a step-daughter. She has made it her mission to make sure her children know about their sister.

Each year, Tressa, her family and friends celebrate Averie’s birthday with a balloon release. They also walk with her memory in mind in the March for Babies as team “Averie’s Angels.”

Now an ambassador for the March of Dimes, Tressa uses her story to serve as inspiration for others who end up in similar situations. “If I can share my story with someone and they feel that same hope and love that I felt then, that’s worth it,” she said.

In support of Tressa and other mothers who give birth prematurely, the March of Dimes will host its Signature Chef Auction at the Scott’s Family Amazeum Tuesday, October 15 at 6:00 p.m.

For tickets or more information on the Signature Chefs Auction click here.