HOPE, Ark. — Police need your help locating Taylor Martin, 22.

She was last seen at around 8:00 P.M. on September 17, 2020 when she left her home in Hope.

Taylor was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark blue gym shorts, and black sandals.

If you have any information or see Taylor please contact the Hope Police Department.

Emergency: Dial 911

Non-Emergency: Dial (870)777-3434

Case Agent: Sergeant Jesus Coronado (870)722-2561