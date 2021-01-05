Horses for Healing helps woman with a dream

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One woman’s dream is coming to reality thanks to a local organization.

After a lifetime of riding horses, Angela Penzo was diagnosed with ALS leaving her unable to continue doing what she loved the most.

But Horses for Healing, along with the ALS Association was able to keep her dream alive by letting her get back in the stables again after six years.

“I just miss the smell of them and the appearance and the majesty and it was just overwhelming to be back in front of them again,” Penzo said.

She said she can’t wait to do it again.