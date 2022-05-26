SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local hospice center is honoring veterans for Memorial Day weekend.

Circle of Life Hospice held a ceremony on May 26 honoring the lives of veteran patients they have served.

Both facilities in Springdale and Bentonville placed 258 American flags on their lawn to honor the 258 veterans they served last year.

Vietnam veteran Howard Schuettpelz says the ceremony means his sacrifices will never be forgotten.

“Memorial Day just means a whole much to me because at least there’s people remembering us, and it’s so nice to wear the hat and have someone buy you a dinner now,” Schuettpelz said. “They never did that years ago, and I thank every one of you for thinking of a veteran on Memorial Day.”

In addition to the flags being placed on the lawn, a moment of silence was held and taps was played.