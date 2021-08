FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new hospital may be coming to Fort Smith.

A Little Rock construction company filed for a building permit in Fort Smith last week.

The value of the project is listed at $8.1 million.

The hospital would be built on Phoenix Avenue next to Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The hospital is part of the Nutex Health System which is based out of Houston and has hospitals in Cabot as well as Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana.