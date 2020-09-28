Hospital system hit with cyberattack has locations in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas may be part of what’s believed to be one of the largest medical cyberattacks in the history of the United States. Universal Health Services released a statement that no patient or employee data was breached.

Over the weekend, the cyberattack targeted the computer systems for UHS — the hospital/healthcare services provider operates more than 400 locations in the US and UK, according to its website.

UHS has subsidiaries in most states across the U.S., including Arkansas.

ARKANSAS LOCATIONS THAT MAY HAVE BEEN HIT

STATES THAT MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED

Arizona

California

Florida

Texas

Washington D.C.

UHS, per website

400 facilities

90,000 employees

Assists 3.5 million patients per year

No official statement has been released regarding the type of attack, however, many sources said Ryuk ransomware may be behind the attack. Earlier this year Krebs on Security explained this type of ransomware.

STORY DEVELOPING