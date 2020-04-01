Hospital workers getting COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 80 COVID-19 cases in the state involve healthcare workers.

The news comes after healthcare facilities around the country are struggling to get the needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep employees from getting sick.

When asked if that’s the reason healthcare workers are catching the virus, Arkansas Sec. of Health Dr. Nate Smith said that may only be part of the problem.

“When a patient comes in and they don’t initially expect COVID-19 and then there are many people who are exposed before people think to put on the personal protective equipment,” Smith said.

Dr. Smith said the state has more PPE from the national stockpile that is going out around the state.