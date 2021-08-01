Hospitalizations continue to rise at UAMS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise here in Arkansas, hospitalization numbers are going up right along with them, putting even more of a strain on state hospitals.

UAMS says in its most recent numbers it had 64 hospitalizations. When it comes to the problems that increase hospitalizations are causing, Dr. Tony Seupaul with UAMS says it’s tough to say the more significant issue, available beds or available staff to take care of those in the beds.

However, they are coming up with solutions to tackle the growing personal problem.

“We’ve implemented things like team-based nursing. We have stressed or ratios just a little bit so that each nurse is taking care of more than they would have pre-pandemic or before this surge. We’ve added some extra help to stretch that out safely and handle the volume that we have today,” said Seupaul.

We asked Seupaul what team-based nursing might look like. He said in a perfect world, and ICU patients would have a nurse ratio of 1 to 1.

But now that they need so many ICU nurses, The ratio might be off, so they’re adding additional non-ICU nursing staff to make the workloads manageable.