Hospitalizations on the rise for younger Arkansans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas for June rose 227%, going from 11 patients in critical care to 36. However, the demographic of those most affected this time is different from the last. 

We spoke to State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health. In this most recent spike, she said they’ve noticed elderly people no longer account for the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations. 

Those now finding themselves in the hospital are younger unvaccinated Arkansans ages 20-50. Something she contributes directly to vaccine hesitancy, and she hopes this news will help sway public opinion. 

“I do hope people start to figure this out that to protect people’s families and children who are too young to be vaccinated, to protect their churches and their schools,” said Dillaha.

