Hospitals don’t have ICU capacity to meet COVID-19 predictions

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas hospitals don’t have the ICU capacity needed to meet the state’s recent COVID-19 predictions.

The mean-case estimates say we will need 997 ICU beds, but the governor shared hospital data yesterday that said the state only has 970 ICU beds.

Arkansas also doesn’t have enough ventilators to meet the predicted worst-case scenarios.

We asked the governor about these numbers and he said the state will be ready.

“We’ve continued to try to acquire new ventilators into our statewide inventory. We’ve acquired some. We have more on order so we’re preparing even if it’s a worst-case scenario,” Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson said hospitals across the state are working together to meet patient needs.