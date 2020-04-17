Hospitals fighting heart disease during pandemic

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Health emergencies do not stop amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is why River Valley hospitals encouraged people suffering from heart disease and diabetes to remain in contact with their doctors.

Mercy and Baptist Health doctors want people to know clinics and hospitals are safe and telehealth services are available.

They also stressed the importance of physical activity.

“I am very worried that we may see a lot of dead bodies coming out when this thing is over. That is my fear. People are going to be dying at home because of heart disease and strokes and things that we don’t know of,” said Dr. Nasser Adjei, Baptist Health Fort Smith.

The doctors remind patients that people who are ill with COVID-19 will be treated in a separate area of the hospital to avoid exposure to the virus.