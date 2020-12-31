Hospitals prepare for after holiday COVID-19 surge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the holiday surge of COVID-19 cases, many hospitals are bracing for the impact it could have.

A Washington Regional spokesperson said that Northwest Arkansas is fortunate to be one of the regions in the state that aren’t seeing hospitals doubling up patient rooms because of a lack of resources.

President and CEO Larry Shackelford said he wants to remind families not to gather in large groups this holiday season.

“We are blessed in Northwest Arkansas that the number of physical beds is right now is not being restrained,” he said.