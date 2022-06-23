SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trip to the park could result in a trip to the emergency room for your child as temperatures keep rising and heating up playgrounds.

Thursday there were kids running around C.L. “Charlie” and Willie George Park in UV protection gear and sunscreen while others were barefoot in bathing suits.

It was so hot outside that for the most part, the kids ditched the playground and spent their time in the splash pad part of the park. Many parents said they don’t let their kids on the playground if it’s too hot outside.

Even though some moms kept their kids off the playground, not all little ones got the memo that equipment gets hot. Slides and swings can exceed 160 degrees and kids skin starts burning at 120 according to Kaplan Early Learning Company.

“Any surface temperature is going to be significantly hotter than the outside temperature,” said Josh Kuykendall, a Battalion Chief for Central EMS.

Central EMS battalion chiefs said kids’ bodies regulate temperatures differently than adults, so what might be uncomfortable to us could lead to bad burns for them. Although the majority of the time they’re responding to summer heat calls, its not for slide burns and instead its for heat exhaustion and stroke.

Kuykendall said all heat emergencies start because of dehydration and parents should go into each hot summer day with a plan on how to keep their kids hydrated.

A plan that includes lots of water and sunscreen breaks.

Bailey Waddell, a local nurse and mom at the playground with her kids, said she sees people come in all the time with really bad burns. Central EMS said sunburns are the quickest way to the hospital for heat exhaustion and can be prevented with shade, sunscreen and protective clothing.

Water shoes are perfect for keeping the toes cool and long pants work great for keeping the back of kids’ legs from burning on the slide.