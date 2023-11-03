LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal officials confirmed Thursday evening that Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested.

A statement from the FBI Little Rock office said Finkbeiner was taken into custody on a federal arrest warrant.

No details on the federal charges facing Finkbeiner were shared by the FBI, with agents directing inquiries to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas. A spokesperson for that office said the charges were under seal.

Finkbeiner was elected to the sheriff’s office in 2022.

Shortly after taking office, Finkbeiner made headlines after two of his deputies were arrested and charged in the beating of an inmate being transported to another county.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.