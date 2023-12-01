LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A hearing has been set for Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner as a federal judge reviews possible interference.

Finkbeiner was released on $5,000 bond after a Nov. 3 hearing in the Western District of Arkansas federal court on charges of interfering with an FBI investigation earlier in the year. Prosecutors at the time asked for a detention hearing, which was denied by the presiding judge.

On Nov. 6, the county Quorum Court required Finkbeiner to begin taking weekly drug tests and forbade him from driving any county vehicle. Finkbeiner remains as the elected sheriff of Hot Spring County.

On Nov. 8. prosecutors appealed the judge’s decision not to hold a detention hearing.

On Nov. 15 three additional charges were filed against Finkbeiner related to interference in that same FBI investigation regarding a drug house in Hot Spring County.

On Nov. 24 prosecutors filed a supplemental briefing to the Nov. 8 appeal, asserting Finkbeiner took the following actions after his Nov. 3 release:

That Finkbeiner said he was going to interview a jail inmate about the case against him, and would release the inmate on his authority. When Finkbeiner found out members of the sheriff’s department were going to be government witnesses, he said he was either going to lay them off or terminate their employment. Finkbeiner asked two county constables to investigate on his behalf. This was not coordinated with his federal public defender, the briefing states.

On Nov. 28, Chief United States District Judge Susan O. Hickey issued an order finding the government’s request for a detention hearing “ripe for consideration.”

“Upon consideration, the Court finds that the government has proven by a preponderance of the evidence that this case involves a ‘serious risk that [Defendant] will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice, or threaten, injure, or intimidate, or attempt to threaten, injure, or intimidate, a prospective witness.’” Order by Chief United States District Judge Susan O. Hickey in “United States of America v. Derek Scott Finkbeiner, dated Nov. 28

Hickey adds, “The Court expresses no opinion as to whether Defendant should be detained or released, only that the government is entitled to a hearing to address the issues.”

The detention hearing is to be set for after Finkbeiner’s arraingment, the judge ordered.

On Friday, according to court records, an arraignment was held and Finkbeiner entered a “not guilty” plea.

After the arraignment, the court set a detention hearing for Dec. 18 and a jury trial for Finkbeiner on Jan. 22, 2024.