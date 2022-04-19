HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police say they have located persons of interest and a vehicle that investigators have been searching for Tuesday involved in the possible abduction of a Garland County teen.

According to investigators, the white 2021 Nissan Versa with a Tennessee license plate was found Tuesday evening and they are currently questioning persons of interest.

This comes just hours after an Amber Alert was called off when a missing teen was found safe.

Officials first activated the Amber Alert Tuesday morning, just before 10 a.m., after investigating the reported abduction Monday night when family members of the teen reported her missing.

Police say the teen was leaving her job with a coworker when she was approached by a woman asking originally to use a phone, but then to call from where the woman said her car was parked to obtain the vehicle’s GPS coordinates.

Investigators say the co-worker returned to her car moments later to find both the woman and the teen gone.

Police say after being alerted to the incident, the teen’s mother made several attempts to contact her daughter, when she finally answered she said she was fine, but a male voice then came into the conversation demanding $10,000 or the teen would be killed before ending the call.

Hot Springs police say there will be more information available Wednesday morning.