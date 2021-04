HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Hot Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a sex offense case.

According to the police department, the man pictured is a person of interest in a sex offense that occurred on March 20, 2021.

If you have any information about his identity, please contact Det. Hunter Scott at 501-321-6789 ext. 7710 pic.twitter.com/Bg7gsZRU4d — Hot Springs PD (AR) (@HotSpringsPD) April 2, 2021

If you have any information on his identity, contact Detective Hunter Scott at (501) 321-6789 ext. 7710.