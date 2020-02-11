Hot Wheels Legends Tour returns to NWA

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KNWA) — Hot Wheels announced today that the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is returning and will make another appearance in Northwest Arkansas.

The traveling car show kicks off in Miami on March 7th and will make stops in 18 U.S. cities along the way in search of cars that exemplify the Hot Wheels’ standards of performance and design.

Taking place at Walmart parking lots across the country, each stop gives fans the chance to show off their unique, custom-built cars in hopes of having their car made into a 1:64 Hot Wheels toy vehicle.

One finalist is selected at each of the 18 stops and will win a trip to the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas where they pit their cars against the other finalists across the country to see whose creation will win the grand prize of becoming the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy.

A new addition for the 2020 tour is the fan-favorite vote, which allows one of the runner-ups across the country one more shot at making the final competition in Las Vegas.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is currently slated to visit these U.S. cities:

Miami (March 7)

Tampa (March 21)

Atlanta (April 4)

Houston (April 18)

Dallas (April 25)

St. Louis (May 30)

Northwest Arkansas (June 6)

Boston (June 20)

Detroit (July 11)

Milwaukee (July 25)

Denver (August 8)

Salt Lake City (August 15)

Portland (August 29)

San Jose (September 12)

Los Angeles (September 26)

San Diego (October 10)

Phoenix (October 17)

The tour will also make a special stop in El Segundo, California to celebrate its 52nd birthday.

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit their website here.