ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is rolling into Rogers this Saturday.

It’s one of 18 tour stops across the country and the winner here will have a chance to have his/her life-size, custom hot rod turned into next year’s Hot Wheels die-cast toy car of the year.

The event was rescheduled due to rain. The event will take place at Pleasant Crossing Boulevard at the Walmart Supercenter from 8 a.m. to noon.